Mumbai: Marking the Navy Day 2021, the Indian Navy on Saturday exhibited the world’s largest national flag at the Western Naval Command here, opposite the iconic Gateway of India, an official said. The Indian Tricolour made of khadi, measures 225 in length and 150 feet wide, weighing a staggering 1.40 tonnes (around 1,400 kg).Also Read - Independence Day 2021: PM Modi to Unfurl Tricolour at Red Fort Today, 32 Olympic Athletes to Be Present

It was designed and manufactured by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission as part of the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence.

“As the Indian Navy re-dedicates itself to the service of the nation on Navy Day, it renews its pledge and commitment to protect and promote national interests and serve the people of India through this small but important gesture of exhibiting the monumental national flag,” said an official. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: 13 Interesting Facts About Indian Tricolour You Should Not Miss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on the occasion of Navy Day praised the navy personnel for their outstanding courage and professionalism. “Greetings on Navy Day. We are proud of the exemplary contributions of the Indian navy. Our navy is widely respected for its professionalism and outstanding courage. Our navy personnel has always been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations like natural disasters,” Modi said in a tweet. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Tricolour Sales Drop Sharply in Guwahati Amid COVID-19

Navy Day is celebrated every December 4, as on this day in 1971 during the Indo-Pak war Indian Navy undertook Operation Trident in which its missile boats carried out an audacious attack to sink enemy ships

(With IANS and PTI inputs)