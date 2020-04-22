There have been many stories about health workers like doctors and nurses being mistreated because they have been dealing with people suffering from coronavirus. From being pelted with stones to being denied even a burial spot, these stories have been very disheartening to hear. Also Read - Coronavirus Getting you Down? Watch How Assam Police Beat The Stress With Bihu Dance

Luckily at some places humanity still thrives, where people have recognised the work these care givers and life savers do along with the risks they take to save lives. These people have gone out of their way to show their appreciation for them, and one such person who was accorded an overwhelming thank you in the US was Dr Uma Madhusudan from Mysuru.

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter and Facebook, and it showed Dr Uma Madhusudan standing on the lawn of her residence waving as around 200 cars, including police vehicles and fire tenders, drove past honking their thanks.

In recognition of her extraordinary service treating Corona patients in South Windsor Hospital in the US , Dr Uma Madhusudan, a Mysore origin doctor honoured this way infront of her house in USA. You can see her recieving salute!! 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ySn39SsdhW — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) April 21, 2020

The post has got a good number of likes and retweets, and most have not hesitated to voice their opinions about the situation that doctors, nurses and health care providers face in India.

And here we could not give a few feet of land to bury a doctor! — Sanjukta (@seekingsanjukta) April 21, 2020

Proudest moment for a Doctor in the USA. I hope the same respect and dignity is given to our doctors in India. — Hassan Rashid (@SyedRashidHass4) April 21, 2020

To think I just saw a video where an Indian doctor was breaking down recounting how he had to bury his own colleague while ppl were pelting stones at him and wouldn’t help him! Hope we’ll be able to treat our doctors like this someday…. — Aakarshi 🇮🇳 (@Aakarshi5) April 21, 2020

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 652 and the number of cases climbed to 20,471 on Wednesday.