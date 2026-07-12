'More than a parcel': Indian parents send 20 kg parcel to daughter in Canada containing... | Viral

For Indians settled abroad, home is often delivered in a cardboard box, carrying memories, flavours and little reminders of the place they left behind. A video of the woman showed everything her parents had packed into the large carton. The parcel was packed with a taste of home, containers of aamras, theplas and other food items, along with clothes, accessories and gifts for the couple.
The text over the video read, “When your daddy and mumma send 20 kg of love and aamras.” In the caption, Himani said that only Indians living abroad would understand the feeling of receiving such a parcel. She wrote that her parents did not just send gifts, but also sent their warmth, their love, and a little piece of home.
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She added that the parcel was not just a collection of food, clothes and gifts, but a box full of love, emotions and precious memories.
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Himani shared that she imagined her parents carefully searching through stores, picking out each item with love and selecting the best mangoes so she could stay connected to the flavours of home from afar.
She further explained that every item in the box held a piece of her parents’ hearts, and opening each layer made her feel their love despite the distance.
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Himani ended her heartfelt post by saying that parents never stop caring, no matter how grown-up their children become or how many miles away they live. She added that love can cross any distance and always leads back home.
The video has garnered a lot of love and appreciation online. While one of the users wrote, “This feeling is so different and precious. Another asked, “Through which parcel service? Pls.”
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