Apple on Tuesday featured some stunning shots taken on iPhone 12 portraits, cityscapes, the night sky and more and an image shot by leading photographer Rohit Vohra on iPhone 12 Pro Max has been featured in the list. Computational photography is redefined on iPhone 12 with Night Mode, which has taken the low-light photography to a new level. Also Read - Egypt Model, Photographer Arrested Over Pyramid Shoot Wearing Ancient Costume

“iPhone 12 is indeed a big upgrade over what the same lens could do on iPhone 11, especially the stunning Night Mode that will bring life to images,” according to Vohra, one of Asia’s most prominent street photographers. Above all, the ‘Smart HDR 3′ uses machine learning to intelligently adjust the white balance, contrast, texture and saturation of a photo for natural-looking images.

The iPhone 12 lineup delivers advanced camera systems, and with A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, powerful computational photography features to all users. The reimagined pro camera system on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is even more versatile with Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, and provides even more creative control to users, according to Apple.

iPhone 12 Pro Max takes the pro camera experience even further with a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera for increased flexibility and 5x optical zoom range, as well as an advanced Wide camera boasting a 47 percent larger sensor with 1.7µm pixels for a massive 87 percent improvement in low-light conditions.

“A LiDAR scanner also unlocks advanced capabilities for Pro models, including up to 6x faster auto-focus in low-light scenes and the introduction of Night mode portraits,” the company said.

iPhone 12 also features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and is the first and only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience, allowing customers to easily capture, edit, and share cinema-grade videos natively on iPhone.