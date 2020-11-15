New Delhi: Indian Railways has launched its first ever food truck at Pune railway station and all the vadapav fans travelling from Pune by train can now grab a quick bite without even leaving the station. Yes, you read it right! Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Teachers, Non-teaching School Staff Allowed to Use Suburban Train Services

India’s first and largest selling chain of vadapav, Jumboking has set up their first food truck in Indian Railways premises with Indian Railways Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) taking over the task of facility management at the station. Also Read - Railways Bans Carrying Crackers in Trains During Diwali, Imprisonment up to 3 Years For Offenders

According to IRSDC, the interesting and varied choice of Jumboking’s menu suits all taste buds. The railway passengers can choose from the best of combo deals, burgers, fries, vada pav, wraps, coke and thick shakes. Apart from these, the passengers can also enjoy Jumboking super saver combo packs and Jumboking loaded sides, said a report.

At present, as many as 14 food stalls are currently functional at Pune railway station. And, some of the other passenger facilities which are available at the Pune railway station are waiting halls, dormitory, retiring rooms, cloakroom, book stalls, health kiosks, pay and use toilets, SBI credit card kiosk, ATM, water vending machine, pay and park, etc. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Running Humsafar Express Train Separates Into Two Parts in Kanpur

In a statement released by IRSDC, Managing Director and CEO Sanjeev Lohia said, “We have launched some of the firsts in Indian Railways like ‘Air to Water kiosk’ at Secunderabad railway station, ‘Fit India Squat kiosk’ & ‘Digital Cloak Room’ at Anand Vihar station in New Delhi.”

He further said that IRSDC is committed to work for the satisfaction of railway passengers as well as provide them with best of the facilities and services at affordable prices. Additionally, the IRSDC is also working towards redevelopment of railway stations by building rail malls across the country, he added.