New Delhi: A video is going viral on social media claiming that the Indian Railways will now be fully privatised, triggering panic and confusion among people. The video further claims that the Railways will also discontinue facilities like monthly passes and discounts that were made available for senior citizens. Also Read - Indian Railways Introduces New Innovative Idea to Make Side Lower Berths More Comfortable | Watch

However, contrary to the claim, no such decision has been taken by the government. The govt’s fact-checking arm PIB said that the video circulating on social media is fake and asked people to not believe in such false news.

Debunking the fake news, PIB in a tweet wrote, ”In a video on social media, it is being claimed that Indian Railways will be fully privatized and facilities like monthly passes and discounts for senior citizens will be removed. #PIBFactCheck : This claim is fake. No such decision has been taken by the central government”.

Check out the tweet:

Notably, Privatization is a process of allowing certain state’s welfare services to be run by non-state or private parties. Though rumours and discussions regarding privatisation of railways have been aplenty, no concrete decision has been taken as yet.

The government has time and again warned people about such misinformation and asked them to only believe trusted sources.

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.