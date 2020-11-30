In an attempt to make India plastic-free, Indian Railways is now planning to serve tea in Kulhad (earthen cups) at every railway stations across the country, informed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in Rajasthan’s Alwar on November 29. Speaking at the event, Goyal said the initiative will be the contribution of the Railways towards a plastic-free India. Also Read - PM Modi Relishes 'Litti Chokha' With 'Kulhad Chai' at Hunar Haat | SEE PICS

“Tea is given in ‘Kulhads’ at nearly 400 railway stations in the country today, and in future, it is our planning that tea will be sold only in ‘Kulhads’ at all the railway stations in the country. This will be the contribution of the Railways towards a plastic-free India,” he said.

Speaking from his own experience, Goyal said he was having tea in a ‘Kulhad’ and the taste was really different. ‘Kulhad’ saves the environment and lakhs of people get employment from it, he said.

The North Western Railway zone has directed its officers to implement measures for ensuring the use of green catering products at Indian Railways stations. Thus, now 25 more railway stations would be serving tea and other food items in eco-friendly Kulhads and plates/bowls, according to a PTI report.

At present, Varanasi and Rae Bareli railway stations are already using terracotta products for catering.

The minister was speaking at an event organised at the Dhigawara railway station in Alwar to mark the inauguration of the newly electrified Dhigawara-Bandikui section under the North Western Railway. The minister said before the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, the railway sector was ignored in Rajasthan as electrification had not been taken up in the last 30 years after the electrification of Delhi-Mumbai route.

He said the investment by Railways and infrastructure development projects in Rajasthan have increased multiple times between 2014-2020 as compared to that between 2009-2014. The minister said electrification of railway lines across the country will save the environment as engines will run on electricity produced in the country, saving fuel, money and time. Goyal said the prime minister is very concerned about the environment and therefore emphasis is being given on electrification.