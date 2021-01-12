New Delhi: In an unlikely but unique space mission, an Indian restaurant in UK’s Bath has successfully sent a samosa and a wrap into space- before it crash landed in France. The Indian eatery, Chai Walla, which is known for being one of the best-ranked restaurants in the region, managed to attain success in the mission in three attempts. Also Read - Music Producer Turns Kajol's 'Gamla Scene' from K3G into New Song; Video Goes Viral

The space mission was launched by the eatery's owner Niraj Gadher, who used helium balloons to launch everyone's beloved samosa into space. On his first attempt, the balloons slipped from his hands, while the second time he didn't have enough helium for the balloons, "but we got there on the third time", said Gadher.

Speaking to news website UPI, Gadher said he wanted to spread some cheer around when he came up with the idea of sending a samosa into space. He said, "I said as a joke once that I would send a samosa into space, and then I thought during this bleak times we could all use a reason to laugh."

“The feedback is that it’s bought a lot of laughter from people and that’s what we wanted really, to spread joy,” he added.

Gadher also shared a video of the entire mission which shows him along with his friends launching the samosa into space after attaching it to two helium balloons which is equipped with a GoPro camera and a GPS tracker. Even though Gadher wanted to track the food item’s complete journey, the GPS initially malfunctioned – possibly when the balloon went high up in space, however, the next day it started functioning and revealed that the samosa package had crash-landed in France.

Watch the samosa space mission video here:

Following which, Gadher and his group of friends then began to message people in the area over Instagram to see if anyone would be willing to hunt down the snack. Accepting Gadher’s request, a user named Axel Mathon went and found the samosa in a field in Picardie.

A local news website later quoted him saying, “Really until I got here, I couldn’t believe it. And actually when I looked up I saw the burst helium balloon in the trees. and I found this polystyrene box well packed. It was a bit like a treasure hunt, I thought it was crazy!”