Indian scientists celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Antarctica with snow idol, visarjan | Viral

Indian scientists at Maitri Station in Antarctica fashioned a snow idol of Lord Ganesha and performed Ganesh Chaturthi rituals, with the video drawing praise for keeping the festival alive far from home.

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The celebration at Maitri Station in Antarctica was captured in a video shared by Anirudh Dhar, an Instagram user who works at the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) in Goa. Image Credit: anirudhdhar/Instagram

Thousands of kilometres from home, a group of scientists in Antarctica marked Ganesh Chaturthi in a unique way, sculpting a Lord Ganesha idol out of snow and celebrating the festival amid the icy landscape.

The celebration at Maitri Station in Antarctica was captured in a video shared by Anirudh Dhar, an Instagram user who works at the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) in Goa. Amid the snow and harsh polar conditions, the scientists found a way to bring a touch of home to the remote station.

The video opened with visuals of Maitri Station before showing the scientists getting creative with the snow around them. They made a handmade idol of Lord Ganesha from snow and carefully decorated it with a garland and small flowers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh Dhar (@anirudhdhar)

The group then gathered for the traditional rituals, performing the pooja inside the station before carrying out the visarjan as well. They could be heard loudly chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as they prayed, clapped, and celebrated together.

Towards the end, the scientists sat down to enjoy handmade modaks, adding a familiar festive touch to the celebration.

Sharing the video, Anirudh described the celebration as taking “eco-friendly immersion” to a whole new extreme, 15,000 km away from home, calling their handmade snow Bappa “about as sustainable as it can get.”

Internet reactions

The video has garnered massive views on social media platform Instagram. One of the user wrote, “That’s terrific” while another wrote, “How literally ‘COOL’ is this.”

A third user wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Hats off to your efforts.” Another user wrote, “Amazing.. too good.” A fifth user wrote, “Aww too sweet devotion for Bappa is real one here.” Another user wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya Mangal Murti Morya.”

Telangana declares holiday on September 25

The Telangana government on Wednesday declared a holiday to government offices, schools and colleges located in and around Hyderabad and adjoining Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts on September 25 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi idols immersion procession.

Consequently, November 14 should be observed as a working day for all government offices, schools and colleges located in Hyderabad and the adjoining districts in lieu of a holiday declared on September 25, a Government Order (GO) said.

Thousands of Lord Ganesh idols would be immersed in water bodies here on September 25 marking the conclusion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Elaborate arrangements have been made in Hyderabad for the immersion of Ganesha idols on September 25, with about 30,000 police personnel police personnel deployed for security, crowd management and traffic regulation and more than 10,000 CCTV cameras used for surveillance, police said on Wednesday.