Watch: Indian Students Celebrate I-Day In Style, Fly G20 Flag In Near Space

Watch: Indian Students Celebrate I-Day In Style, Fly G20 Flag In Near Space

This new achievement happens as India takes on the G20 Presidency, showing how the country is dedicated to working together with other nations and dealing with worldwide issues.

Indian Students Fly G20 Flag in Near Space. | Photo; Twitter @SpaceKidzIndia

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today. This year, we will celebrate 76 years since our country became free from the British rule – a significant milestone for us. Independence Day is the most important day in the country, and it is celebrated with grandeur across the nation and by Indians around the world. Filled with a deep sense of patriotism, people celebrate the day in their unique ways, striving to make it an even more memorable occasion. Space Kidz India (SKI) has celebrated the I-Day in their own way and achieved a remarkable feat by unfurling the G20 flag near the edge of space. This achievement was accomplished by flying the flag on an atmospheric balloon, and it was successfully unfurled at an altitude of 30 kilometers above sea level.

The students involved in this mission also launched a payload as part of their endeavour.

This amazing accomplishment follows last year’s success, where the organization that helps kids learn about science raised the Indian flag up to 30 km high to celebrate India’s 76th Independence Day.

“As India leads this international effort, SKI is proud to contribute to this legacy by uplifting the G20 flag as a beacon of unity and aspiration,” Space Kidz India stated.

What Is Space Kidz India?

Space Kidz India is a group that helps young people become scientists. They’ve been really important in getting more people interested in science and technology. The group has sent up 19 balloon satellites, 3 satellites that went a little bit into space, and 4 satellites that go all the way into space, giving students from around the world hands-on experiences in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Latest Achievement

This new accomplishment fits with G20’s mission to drive economic growth, sustainable development, and global solutions. The organisation said, “Space Kidz India’s strong dedication to new ideas and helping young minds is clear in this project. It shows that exploring space is something that goes beyond just one place.”

“As the G20 flag soars high, it invites the world to celebrate this extraordinary accomplishment and embrace a future fuelled by cooperation and limitless possibility. This act serves as a poignant tribute from the space industry to the global community, highlighting the strength of collaboration and the power of unity in addressing global challenges,” the organisation added.

Previous Achievements

Before this, Space Kidz India had done something amazing. They sent a balloon really high up, more than 1,00,000 feet! They even put out the Indian flag and filmed it up there, even though it was super cold, as low as -55 degrees Celsius! The whole project was put together in just 10 days. They used a big 15-foot balloon that had a parachute and a part to hold the flag.

