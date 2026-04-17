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Indian students perform UAEs national anthem, classical touch catches attention of Dubais Crown Prince; his reaction says it all

Indian students perform UAE’s national anthem, classical touch catches attention of Dubai’s Crown Prince; his reaction says it all

Viral video: The performance of a group of Indian students catches the attention of Dubai's crown prince. Scroll down to see how he reacted.

(Image: screengrab from Instagram/malhaaruae)

Viral News: When some parts of the world are undergoing severe tensions, a video has emerged on social media which is spreading a message of light and positivity. The video comprises a group of 13 Indian students using classical musical instruments to perform the national anthem of the UAE. The children were seen in the white dresses with scarves matching the colours of the national flag of India. The video soon caught the eye of the crown prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a group of 13 Indian students using classical instruments like harmonium, tabla, tabla tarang, dholak, pakhawaj, sitar, sarod, flute, and jal tarang. They were wearing white-coloured dresses with scarves matching the colours of the national flag of India. They all performed the national anthem of the UAE, which caught everyone’s attention online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MalhaarUAE (@malhaaruae)

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption that read:

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When young hearts come together, music becomes a bridge of unity and hope. Some of Malhaar’s young Indian children in the UAE came together to perform the UAE National Anthem using Indian musical instruments, an offering of harmony, friendship, and shared cultural respect. This heartfelt tribute reflects the deep bond between India and the UAE, and stands as a message of peace, solidarity, and hope in challenging times.

Reaction of Dubai’s crown prince

The crown prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, also came across the video, and he shared it on his Instagram story with a ‘Thank you!’ sticker and three hearts (orange, white, and green).

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Now there’s a beautiful way of India’s expressing its Seccularism, its unity in diversity embracing another country in harmony. What a lovely performance,” and another wrote, ” This gave me goosebumps.”

The third comment read, “Thank you for standing with UAE.thank you for being with us.Thank you for the lovely music talent that you showed to us how much you love UAE. We love you and we respect you. We are a family.”

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