‘Atithi Devo Bhava’: Indian tourist asks for water in Japan, gets THIS instead | Viral video

An Indian man living in Japan encountered an heartwarming experience during a trek. A simple quest to find water turned into a memorable experience thanks to a chance meeting with an elderly couple.

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Indian man stuck on Japanese trail asks couple for water. Image Credit: travelwithme2003_travelwithme2003_/Instagram

Just as India embraces the principle of “Atithi Devo Bhava,” Japan follows its own tradition of hospitality called Omotenashi. Built on thoughtfulness and genuine care, the philosophy encourages people to go out of their way to make guests feel comfortable, without seeking recognition or reward.

But seldom have we experienced this in a place outside India. Now, an Indian experienced this in Japan. Aditya Parkhi, who graduated from IIT Jodhpur and recently moved to Japan, has been chronicling his journey abroad on YouTube and Instagram. During a trek in a quiet rural village, a simple quest to find water turned into a memorable experience thanks to a chance meeting with an elderly couple.

Indian man asks for water

In a video shared online, Parkhi said he was hiking in Amami when he ran out of drinking water. Looking for assistance, he approached a nearby home and asked whether there was a cafe in the area where he could buy some. “I am here to hike on a mountain in Amami, a village in Japan. While hiking, I ran out of water, so I went to a house and asked this,” he said in the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Parkhi (@travelwithme2003_)

Looking for water during his hike, Parkhi approached an elderly resident for directions. Rather than pointing him to a nearby source, the man handed him a juice, and the brief exchange quickly turned into a warm chat.

As they chatted, the couple asked Parkhi about his profession, education and how often he spoke Japanese on the job. He explained that he worked in IT and had a background in computer science. The discussion eventually shifted to Indian cuisine, and the elderly woman shared her fondness for Indian curry. She was equally enthusiastic when asked about biryani, saying she had tried it and enjoyed it.

As Parkhi prepared to resume his hike, the woman wished him a safe journey and urged him to take care. Grateful for their hospitality, he thanked the couple and continued on his trek.

Internet reactions

The video has garnered more than 71.7k views on Instagram. Users are hailing the Japanese culture and hospitality. One of The users wrote, “Their hospitality feels like home so generous.” Meanwhile another wrote, “Japanese culture is truly amazing, and their hospitality is equally impressive.”

A third user wrote, “Japan ain’t a country it’s heaven.” Highlighting humanity another user wrote, “The most beautiful thing humans create is language not modern machines…” Another user wrote, “Why I felt the behaviour straight out of an anime.”