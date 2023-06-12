Home

Indian Expat In UAE Wins Lottery, Will Help Odisha Train Tragedy Victims With Money

There are Indians who still have the victims in their thoughts, like 28-year-old Indian expat Sahajan Mohammad.

The June 2 accident is being described as India's worst rail crash in two decades.

Indian Expat In UAE: It has been 10 days since the Coromandel Express met the tragic accident in Odisha’s Balasore resulting in the death of almost 300 people and injuries to many others.

Even as monetary and other kinds of help have been announced by the administration and celebrity individuals, there are some Indians who are still having the victims in their thoughts, irrespective of their geographical presence like a 28-year-old Indian expat in Abu Dhabi, who recently won Dh 20,000 (Rs 4,48,885) in a lottery.

He has pledged to donate an amount from his winnings to the victims of the dreadful train accident that took place on June 2 in Odisha’s Balasore.

Sahajan Mohammad, a native of Jaspur town in Odisha, works as a chef at a hotel in Abu Dhabi and earns around Dh2,000 a month, the Khaleej Times reported.

Mohammad, who has been trying his luck at various raffle draws for years, played Dream Island’s scratch card game and won the prize on June 7.

Talking about the deadly three-train collision, Mohammad told Khaleej Times that he will be helping people from his village who were injured in the tragedy.

“There are a few people from my locality who have been injured in this accident. I will be helping those who are affected in my village first,” he said.

The June 2 accident that injured more than 1,000 people is being described as India’s worst rail crash in two decades.

The accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train that took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, located approximately 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar on 2 June at around 7 PM.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the incident.

