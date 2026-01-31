Home

Viral video of Indian woman taking Canadian citizenship oath in Nauvari saree is winning hearts

An Indian-origin woman went viral after taking her Canadian citizenship oath wearing a traditional Maharashtrian Nauvari saree, blending cultural pride with a milestone moment abroad.

Indian-origin woman takes oath as Canadian citizen while wearing Nauvari saree; netizens laud her viral Instagram post. Donning the Nauvari saree at the time of taking oath ceremony as a new citizen of Canada, Divya Lotikar, a Maharashtrian woman from the Indian state of Maharashtra has become an inspiration to thousands of people on social media.

She appeared for her citizenship oath last week in Canada dressed up in a Nauvari saree along with traditional accessories like nath (nose pin), bindi and draping it like a dhoti representing her Maharashtrian roots.

Posting a video of the moment on Instagram, Lotikar shared how taking the oath while draped in Nauvari saree meant power, grace, moving forward yet remaining tied to her origins. Expressing her happiness she wrote, “Made me proud to be where I am without losing where I’m from”.

Instagram Video of Divya Lotikar going viral on social media

In the now-viral video, she can be seen walking ahead and taking the oath while wearing the Nauvari saree. Pictures of her alongside officials with flags behind them also quickly caught the attention of netizens.

The Instagram video has received thousands of views and applauds from people hailing Divya’s gesture of paying tribute to her Maharashtrian identity on the occasion of becoming Canadian. One comment read, “ Tradition and achievement, framed into one picture “.

Notably, Nauvari saree has always been synonymous with women who exude strength and confidence. Traditionally worn by Maharashtrian women, the saree is draped in the style of a dhoti.

What is a Nauvari saree?

The Nauvari saree is a traditional saree from Maharashtra, India. It is nine yards long. Unlike a normal saree, it is worn in a special way called the Kashta style. In this style the saree is worn like trousers or a dhoti, with part of it tucked between the legs. This makes it comfortable and easy to move. In the past, brave Maratha women and women warriors wore the Nauvari saree. The name comes from its length – Nau means nine and vari means yards.

