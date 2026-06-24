Indian woman gives tour of her 1 BHK house in Dubai with annual rent…, leaves internet shocked | Viral

A Gurugram resident shared a video revealing her 1BHK Dubai apartment, which overlooks the marina and offers stunning views of luxury yachts, sunset-lit beaches, and Ain Dubai. Check out how much she pays annual rent.

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Indian woman gave a tour of her apartment in Dubai. Image Credit: Instagram/initikamehta

A Dubai resident has captured the internet’s attention by sharing a video tour of her furnished apartment, revealing stunning ocean-facing views, luxury facilities, and the annual cost of living there.

In a viral video, Nitika Mehta offered a peek inside her 1BHK Dubai apartment, which overlooks the marina and boasts stunning views of yachts, sunset-lit beaches, and Ain Dubai.

What did the video reveal?

Nitika gave a detailed look inside the apartment, highlighting the living room and bedroom, each offering marina views. The 1BHK also comes with two bathrooms, a walk-in wardrobe, a modern kitchen, and a dedicated utility area. “Sunsets here make me forget about the rent for a few minutes,” she said in the video.

The perks extend beyond the apartment itself, with residents having access to upscale facilities such as a swimming pool, fitness centre, and squash courts across the housing community. Another feature Nitika highlighted was that the apartment is located in an Emaar development that is “chiller free,” sparing tenants the additional cost of air-conditioning bills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitika Mehta (@initikamehta)

Sharing her journey of picking the apartment, she wrote on Instagram, “In the caption of the post, Nitika further described how the apartment gradually became a home after an extensive search across the city. “A month ago, this was just another apartment we were viewing. Today, it’s home. After looking at what felt like half of Dubai, we finally found a place that felt right. Big windows, marina views, beach sunsets, and enough natural light to convince us we have our lives together.”

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The apartment comes with an annual rent of 120,000 AED, equivalent to about Rs 31 lakh, Nitika said. She added that a few decorative items were transported from Gurgaon, bringing a sense of comfort and familiarity to their Dubai home.

Internet reacts

The video has garnered a Lot of views on social media. One of The users wrote, “The apartment and view is amazing… Well, the rent is on the higher end but given the view, furnishing and the apartment space, an extra premium would be justified.”

Another user wrote, “People calling it expensive need to know it is in Marina with view, Developer is Emaar, and list of amenities and services that Emaar offers. Not to mention size of hall and room, kitchen looks upgraded, Walkin closet in 1 bhk is rare. It is worth it.”

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A third user wrote, “You pay for the lifestyle and convenience you seek, and what you can afford. For Marina with fitted appliances, it’s a great rent.” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Paisa kamaya jaata hai and memories banaya jata hai (Money is earned and memories are made), hands down one of the beautiful apartment I have seen so far… I will be coming to Dubai next month, hopefully experience something like this soon.”