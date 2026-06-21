‘Skills can pay as well as a degree’: Indian woman in US says mechanic earned Rs 9,500 in 20 minutes | Viral

An Indian woman in the United States has gone viral after sharing that a mechanic charged her Rs 9,500 for a repair completed in 20 minutes, prompting debate over skilled jobs and wages.

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The clip sparked a wave of reactions on social media, where users debated the differences in work culture and the dignity associated with skilled trades in the US versus South Asia. amrita_life_in_usa/Instagram

An Indian woman living in the US has triggered a debate online after revealing that a garage door mechanic charged her $100 (around Rs 9,500) for a repair that took just 20 minutes. In a video posted on Instagram, Amrita Singh said the incident highlights how skilled tradespeople such as mechanics, plumbers and electricians can earn substantial incomes in America.

‘Mechanic can also earn well’

Sharing her experience, Singh pointed out that skilled tradespeople in the US can earn just as well as many white-collar professionals. She said a mechanic charged her $100 for fixing a minor garage door issue in around 20 minutes. In many cases, she noted, workers charge a base fee simply for showing up, with extra charges added based on the nature of the repair. She added that plumbers, electricians and garage door specialists often make between $50,000 and $100,000 annually, proving that practical skills can provide a comfortable living even without a college degree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita SinghAmerica (@amrita_life_in_usa)

The text overlaid on the clip read, “Paid $100 (around Rs 9,500) for a garage door repair.”

Singh captioned the post by highlighting the respect and financial stability enjoyed by skilled workers in America. She pointed out that tradespeople such as plumbers, electricians and garage door technicians can earn good money, own expensive vehicles and pay taxes, adding that no profession is looked down upon if it requires expertise.

Internet reacts

The clip sparked a wave of reactions on social media, where users debated the differences in work culture and the dignity associated with skilled trades in the US versus South Asia.

Reacting to the video, one social media user praised the mechanic for bringing everything required for the repair. The commenter said that in their experience, some service workers in South Asia often rely on customers for basic supplies or tools. They shared an anecdote about an AC technician who arrived without an extension cord and had to borrow one from the homeowner, adding humorously that the customer ended up assisting the technician.

Among the reactions, one user remarked that some technicians are paid just $100 (around Rs 13,000) a month despite working full-time. Another commenter raised the question of whether earning more ultimately matters if most of the money goes toward living costs, a view that others said they shared.