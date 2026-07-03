Asked for directions in Japan, Indian woman gets an unexpected lesson in kindness | Viral

An Indian traveller's heartwarming experience in Japan showed that a simple request for directions can turn into an unforgettable act of generosity. Her video, along with an appeal to reconnect with the women who helped her, highlighted how kindness can bridge language barriers.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/indian-woman-shares-how-japanese-locals-helped-her-find-stations-walked-her-to-trains-an-unexpected-lesson-in-kindness-viral-video-8464874/ Copy

An Indian woman shared how she was helped by Japanese people during her trip to the country. Image Credit: shufflewithakanksha/Instagram

What began as a simple request for directions became an unforgettable memory for an Indian woman in Japan, where strangers went out of their way to escort her to her destination instead of just giving directions.

In a video posted on Instagram, Akankshaa recalled the kindness she experienced during her trip to Japan, where locals went out of their way to help her navigate the country’s railway system.

Woman shares her experience in Japan

Sharing her travel story on Instagram, Akankshaa said that locals in Japan often accompany people to their destination instead of simply pointing the way. Curious to test the claim, she and her companion asked two young women how to get to Shibuya Station.

According to her, the two women didn’t just tell them how to reach Shibuya Station — they accompanied them for nearly five to ten minutes. She said that although Japan is famous for its landscapes, culture and traditions, it was the warmth and generosity of its people that left the biggest impression on them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akankshaa (@shufflewithakanksha)

Although they could barely communicate because of the language difference, the two women recognised the words “Ginza Line” and walked with them for almost 15 minutes from Miyashita Park to Shibuya Station, making sure they got on the correct train. According to her, the two women cheerfully chatted and giggled as they walked them to the station. She added that they were so overwhelmed by the experience that they forgot to ask the women for their names.

Also Read | Canadian man catches 3 Indians allegedly dumping sofa in forest; Here’s what he does next | Viral

A few days later in Osaka, the travellers experienced another heartwarming moment when they found themselves confused after reaching the wrong platform at a train station. This time, a young woman who seemed to be on her way to work stopped to help them.

Instead of pointing them in the right direction, she personally guided them through the station, navigating staircases and escalators, using her own train card to get through the ticket gates, and escorting them all the way to the correct platform. She only left after making sure they had boarded the right train. As the woman waved goodbye, she smiled and said “Namaste,” leaving the travellers touched by yet another act of generosity.

Internet reactions

The wholesome clip resonated with viewers online, many of whom recalled receiving the same warmth and generosity from strangers while visiting Japan. One of the users wrote, “So heartwarming.” Meanwhile, another commented, “Wish everyone in the world were like them.”

Also Read | Road accident in New Zealand leaves Indian woman in shock… What happens next will blow your mind

A third wrote, “I am a mixed bag of emotion right now.” Another user said, “After hearing all your stories ..so want to do Japan…” Meanwhile a fifth user wrote, “I have experienced this. A girl left her store alone to show me the way, and a rag picker walked for 5 minutes away from his location to get me to my location. It truly humbled me and also made me feel so small about myself, because I knew maybe I would never do that. The other name for Japan is kindness.”