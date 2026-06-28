Road accident in New Zealand leaves Indian woman in shock… What happens next will blow your mind

The message made it clear that the bus driver was taking full responsibility for the damage. Along with his name and phone number, he asked Gupte to contact the bus depot to begin the process of resolving the matter.

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Shreeya Gupte said she had parked her car near her university earlier in the day. shreeya_gupte21/Instagram

Have you witnessed any road accidents in India? They are extremely stressful, and then there is New Zealand. An Indian woman living in the country has shared a heartwarming story of honesty and kindness after a bus driver who accidentally damaged her parked car took responsibility for the incident. Meanwhile, a passerby who had no connection to the incident stepped forward and left a note with their contact details, offering to serve as a witness.

What happened?

Sharing the experience in a viral Instagram video, Shreeya Gupte said she had parked her car near her university earlier in the day. When she came back at around 5 pm, she noticed a handwritten note tucked beneath the windshield wiper.

Looking back on the incident, Gupte said the opening line of the note, “Sorry, I hit your car”, immediately filled her with dread. She initially believed someone had crashed into her vehicle and left the scene, only to discover that the rest of the message took an unexpected turn.

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The driver’s honesty impressed Gupte, but an even more heartwarming gesture came from a complete stranger. After witnessing the accident, the passerby wrote a separate note on a piece of cardboard, explaining the incident and offering their contact details as a witness so she wouldn’t be left to cover the repair costs alone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreeya Gupte | Between India & Aotearoa (@shreeya_gupte21)

“I genuinely thought I was about to have the worst day…Turns out, this became one of the nicest experiences I’ve had in New Zealand,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

Sharing the story, Gupte said she had expected to return to a stressful situation, but instead experienced an act of kindness she would never forget. She said the stranger’s gesture made it one of her most heartwarming moments in New Zealand and renewed her faith in humanity.

Internet reactions

The video quickly resonated with viewers online, with many applauding both the bus driver and the passerby for doing the right thing. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Honesty means a lot in New Zealand. That’s exactly why I love this country.”

“This is exactly what the world needs more of right now,” another user commented. A third said, “This is so sweet.” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “NZ, a country where honesty means a lot. That’s why I love it.”

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A third user wrote, “Meri gaadi ko ek baari ek thar ne maara tha….mujhe bhagna pada taaki mje koot na dein” (My car was once hit by a Thar, I had to run from the scene so that I don’t get beaten up).