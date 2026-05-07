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Ive realised money is freedom: Indian woman opens up about career shift from London executive to Airbnb cleaner in Melbourne; Internet reacts | Viral

‘I’ve realised money is freedom’: Indian woman opens up about career shift from London executive to Airbnb cleaner in Melbourne; Internet reacts | Viral

An Indian woman's honest struggles of leaving high-paying job in London and takin up a job as an Airbnb cleaner while rebuilding her career in Melbourne has been going viral on social media. The internet has reacted strongly on the move

An Indian woman has been going viral on social media for sharing her struggles amid a career change. Image Credit: shweta_lifecoach/Instagram

After once serving as a head of product at a major firm in London, an Indian woman is now drawing attention online for honestly sharing her struggles and rebuilding journey in Melbourne, including taking up Airbnb cleaning jobs. Shweta Desai spoke about the importance of financial independence for women in an Instagram video that has resonated with thousands online.

In a conversation with news website Hindustan Times, the Indian woman said her transition from a senior product role in London made her realise that every job deserves respect and that she is much more than her profession.

Shweta’s emotional journey

In an emotional Instagram video, Shweta opened up about how her life changed after moving from the United Kingdom to Australia two years ago. According to her, breaking into Melbourne’s challenging job market was far harder than anticipated.

“The job market in Melbourne is very different, so I couldn’t find what I wanted,” she explained. She added that the person she was before just disappeared, and the person who remained was like a ‘shell’.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta (@shweta_lifecoach)

“I went from Head of Product in London to cleaning apartments in Melbourne,” she wrote as the caption of the video. “And for a long time I thought I’d lost myself completely.” She further said, “The title. The salary. The wardrobe. The answer to What do you do?’ at every dinner party. Gone.”

“But here’s what nobody tells you about losing a career you worked fifteen years to build. When the title goes – you find out who you actually are underneath it.”

She mentioned that people would ask her about her job, and she didn’t know what to tell them. She then felt like she wasn’t “living” her life anymore.

Shift to managing Airbnbs

According to Shweta, she later began managing Airbnb properties, a job that involved cleaning rooms, replacing linens and responding to guests online. Alongside this work, she also took up teaching English to children.

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“Doing this work helped me feel like myself again, even in a small way, so I continue with it every week,” she said, adding that she also teaches English to young children. The woman, who is auditing one area of her life ‘publicly’ and ‘honestly’ every week, posted the first series on her career.

Internet reactions

The video has gone viral gradually, amassing nearly 20,000 views till now. Commenters praised her for openly and honestly sharing her career journey.

One of the users wrote, “Wow, I love the way you have chosen to bounce back or bounce into a different space not fearing societal judgements. Many people give up hope, settle into situations that keep them unhappy and continue cribbing about how life did not give them a chance. More power to you for choosing the best given your circumstances, wishing you a bright future.”

Another wrote, “Wanted to say exactly same thing but the background and context is different.. I am also telling myself, it’s okay! One day, one week, one month at a time.” Meanwhile, a third wrote, “What happens in career is a deeply personal matter and whatever. Nowadays people live and love to judge hard. Nevertheless, the show must go on.”

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