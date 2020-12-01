There is no dearth of talent in India and the internet is currently crushing on a woman who has impressed everyone by performing some amazing backflips. Well, the twist here is that she has carried out the stunt not in some athletic clothing, but a saree! Yes, while many of us even struggle to walk in it, Mili Sarkar, an International Yoga Gold Medalist, is seen doing a series of backflips wearing a saree. Also Read - Woman in Saree & Sneakers Hula-Hoops to 'Genda Phool', Netizens Are Mighty Impressed | Watch

In video that has gone viral, Mili can be seen performing the stunt effortlessly in a orange saree, making people’s jaws drop. Watch it here:

Notably, during a backflip, your body makes a full 360-degree rotation in the air and it takes a lot of time, practice and effort to master it. More so, sarees aren’t the ideal outfit for such stunts at all.

Evidently, netizens are now in awe of Mili and are applauding her for this extraordinary talent.

A Twitter user Aakash Ranison wrote, ”Women can do everything that men can and they even do it better. They also can do many things that men cannot. Meet Mili Sarkar, the woman whose backflip in a saree is breaking the Internet. She’s a Powerhouse of Talent!”

Women can do everything that men can and they even do it better. They also can do many things that men cannot. Meet Mili Sarkar, the woman whose backflip in a saree is breaking the Internet. She’s a Powerhouse of Talent! #womenempowerment #WomensRights pic.twitter.com/pNyeBloOCh — Aakash Ranison (@aakashranison) November 30, 2020

Earlier, Eshna Kutty, hailing from Kochi, posted a video of herself hula hooping to Delhi 6 song ‘Genda Phool’ while wearing a maroon saree and sports shoes. The video had gone crazy viral.

While sharing the video, she wrote, “I wanted to also spotlight Indian hoopers because we’re so few in number but growing so fast. There’s so much diversity in our cultures and even in our sarees that I hoped this trend would add a very unique twist to a global art form. Or visa versa- that you’d want to get yourself a hoop because you secretly want to dress up to goof around.”

In fact, she has also shared many other videos of her hula flow in saree using the #sareeflow hashtag on Instagram.