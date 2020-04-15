New Delhi: Now that the lockdown is extended till May 3, alcohol lovers are having a hard time dealing with closure of liquor shops and are experiencing withdrawal symptoms. With bars and liquor stores shut for weeks across most parts of the country, alcohol prices in the grey market have more than quadrupled owing to a huge spike in demand, as per a Reuters report. Also Read - Hyderabad Man Loses Rs 92,000 to Fraudsters While Trying to Buy Alcohol Online

“I paid 700 rupees for a 170 rupees whisky bottle. Many are willing to pay even higher prices for liquor, but can’t get any. I was lucky as I at least got some”, a customer in Mumbai told Reuters. Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown: Will Alcohol be Available in Stores After April 20? Know Here

Well, not everyone has access to such illicit liquor, nor the money, owing to exorbitant prices, so alcohol-starved Indians are now googling ‘How to make alcohol at home’, making the subject a trending topic.

Data from Google Trends, show that online searches for ‘how to make alcohol at home’ peaked in India during the week of March 22-28, the same week Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed the nationwide lockdown, and is trending even now.

Riddled with desperation, people are now willing to churn out homemade mead and wine fermented from rice. However, the experiment turned tragic for some people in Uttar Pradesh who died last week after drinking home-brewed liquor, while five others were admitted to hospital in critical condition.

Liquor shortage has also given rise to break-ins at wine shops and cases of fraud, and even a spate of suicide cases.