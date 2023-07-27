Home

Watch: Anju’s Dinner With ‘Lover’ Nasrullah In Pakistan Goes Viral

Indian woman Anju's dinner with lover Nasrullah. | Photo: Twitter Photo: @DileepKumarPak

Viral Video: Another video of Anju, the woman who had travelled from India to Pakistan to meet her social media ‘best friend’ Nasrullah, has emerged online and has gone viral like wildfire. In the latest clip, she sits beside her best friend, enjoying a scrumptious dinner. Both were accompanied by several of Nasrullah’s friends, who were also seen enjoying the meal.

The video shows Anju in a black burqa silently savouring her meal, while Nasrullah can be seen wearing a cap. The video clip was shared by a Pakistani journalist on Twitter.

Watch The Viral Video Here

کیا پشتون گھروں میں یے رواج بھی ہے کہ تمام دوستوں کے سامنے اپنی بیوی کو پیش کرکے ٹک ٹاک بناکر ویوز بھٹورے جائیں یے سب مایا جلدی مشہور ہونے کی ہے کیا سیما کسی مردوں کے ھجوم میں تھی؟ نصراللہ کو کون استعمال کررہا ہے؟#Nasrullah #Anju #AnjuNasrullahLoveStory #Anjuinpakistan pic.twitter.com/8KaOY8fEi0 — Dileep kumar khatri🦚 (@DileepKumarPak) July 26, 2023

Earlier, Anju’s vacation videos with Nasrullah had gone viral on the internet, in which the cross-border lovebirds were seen roaming in the picturesque valleys of the Upper Dir district in Pakistan’s mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The thirty-four-year-old woman was from Uttar Pradesh’s Kailor village and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. She is married and has children. Anju and Pakistani national Nasrulla (29) became friends on Facebook in 2019.

Later, she travelled to the Upper Dir district in the tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her friend Nasrulla. The woman is on a valid Pakistani visa.

Earlier, Anju’s father, Gaya Prasad Thomas, told the media that she was “mentally disturbed and eccentric,” but not involved in any affair. He also stated to the media that it was wrong on her part to go to a neighbouring country without informing anyone.”

“I came to know about it (Anju’s presence in Pakistan) just yesterday. My son informed me that his ‘didi’ (sister) has gone there. But, I don’t know about it. I have no contact with her for last nearly 20 years after she got married and moved to Bhiwadi (in the Alwar district of Rajasthan),” Thomas said while talking to reporters in Gwalior.

Married Or Not?

Earlier, on Tuesday, reports from Pakistan-based news outlets surfaced claiming that Anju had converted to Islam, taken the name Fatima, and married Nasrullah. However, later in the day, Anju—who is already married and mother to two young children, released a video on social media sites, trashing rumors of her alleged marriage to Nasrullah.

In the video, Anju, with Nasrullah sitting beside her on a couch, is heard claiming that reports of her marriage to her Facebook friends are rumours and she is merely here (in Pakistan) to visit Nasrullah and his family and also for sightseeing.

“I have travelled here legally like other tourists do. We did not get married, those are only rumors. I am coming back to India soon,” Anju is heard saying in the video.

