India’s best tourist village: Homes here have no locks, known for ‘zero-crime’ rate, it’s in…

The village of Devmali is special, as it's believed that people living here do not possess any legal documents for their houses. It's a strong belief among the villagers that the land belongs to the lord Devanarayan.

Viral news: When crime is at an all-time high across India, a village in Rajasthan has still preserved its culture and heritage, which makes it extremely safe in the country. According to the reports, the wealthy men in the village still live in the mud houses. The doors of the houses in the village remain open always. What’s surprising is that the village has a near-zero crime rate. You can watch the viral video here.

Best tourist village of India: Devmali

The Government of India accredited the village of Devmali, also known as Deomali, as the best tourist village of India in the year 2014. The village received the title for its popularity and reputation across the state and the neighbouring villages, as per reports. The villagers residing in the village are the devotees of Lord Devanarayan, and they have a special temple dedicated to him.

What’s special about Devmali village in Rajasthan?

The village of Devmali is special, as it’s believed that people living here do not possess any legal documents for their houses. It’s a strong belief among the villagers that the land belongs to the lord Devanarayan, for whom they have a designated temple. The village has mud houses, and the wealthy people also reside in them. There are no doors in the houses with no locks. The safety of the village has given it a special reputation in Rajasthan. In addition, the people in the village do not drink alcohol and are vegetarians.

Viral video of Devmali village in Rajasthan

Where is Devmali village located?

The Devmali village is located in the Beawar district of Rajasthan. It’s pronounced as Deomali by the people. The houses in the village are formed as per medieval times, and most of them are mud houses, with no doors or locks. The village was given the title of the ‘Best Tourist Village’ in September 2024.

