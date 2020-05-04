The world as we know it, has been turned topsy-turvy by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed. Doing our best to stay afloat and not be depressed has become our top goal, and helping us to do that are some well known singers and musicians. After Backstreet Boys entertained us with their song, I Want it That Way, now our very own desi indipop all-girl band VIVA has reunited to sing for us ‘Jago Zara’. Also Read - Odisha Migrant Workers Face FIR For Making TikTok Dance Video During COVID-19 Quarantine

The band, which was formed in 2002, had Seema Ramchandani, Pratichee Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, and Anushka Manchanda as its members. Now, the girls, barring Seema, have united to sing for us and bring back memories as we all go through the lockdown. Anushka shared the clip on her Instagram page and wrote a small note about them getting together and singing the song “Jago Zara 2020 : VIVA”. Also Read - Mask Projected Onto Face of Christ The Redeemer Statue in Rio to Raise Awareness About COVID-19

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Manchanda / NUKA (@anushkadisco) on May 2, 2020 at 2:45am PDT

“Jago Zara..my most favourite song of VIVA, an all girl band I was part of, my first step into the music industry. Coming from rock n roll, the two years I spent with this indipop band were sometimes confusing, sometimes exhilirating, and most times just downright crazy!

“I was a baby when I went to the auditions as a joke, a way to get out of staying home studying. I had absolutely no idea that this would be the start of an absolutely new life direction. Today I can’t imagine a life without my work and passion for music, and for this I am ever grateful. The universe guides, and you flow.

“Its been so many years and so much has happened, and still today, people come up to me, to us all, to tell us what Viva meant to them. This video is for you, for every time you have thought of us, sent us messages, sung our songs and reached out to us to tell us how you feel. Thank you for this everlasting love, this crazy bond you have built with us that has lasted so many years. We feel you, we give you love right back.

“For the people who have never heard this song before, Jago Zara is the sign of the times, and yet, it is timeless. For the downtrodden, the broken, the supressed, the marginalised, sidelined, the outnumbered. For the ones that are asleep, unconscious, blinded, confused, hypnotised. For the ones that need strength, love, power, support….. Jago Zara! Savera Ho Gaya!”

As the social distancing and lockdown rules are still going on, the girls recorded the song from their own homes in April.