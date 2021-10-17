Panaji: India’s first museum dedicated to alcohol has opened its doors to ‘spirited’ enthusiasts in Goa. The museum named ‘All About Alcohol’ houses hundreds of artefacts linked to feni, including large, traditional glass vats in which the local cashew-based alcohol was stored centuries ago. It was set up by local businessman, Nandan Kudchadkar, in Candolim village of North Goa.Also Read - Delhi Govt Asks People Not Rush to Stores, Hoard Liquor As Privately-Run Alcohol Shops Shut Down

Kudchadkar, who is a collector of antiques, said the idea behind the museum was to make the world aware of Goa's rich heritage, especially the story of feni, the strong local drink.

"When I thought of creating a concept like this, the first thought that came into my mind was whether there is an alcohol museum in the world. There is absolutely no place where you can see the kind of stuff pertaining to alcohol anywhere in the world," he said.

“If you go to Scotland, they are very happy about their waters, about their drinks etc. Similarly, in Russia, the people feel happy to showcase the drinks they have,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)