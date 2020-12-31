The presence of first such metallic sculpture has been reported in India. The structure has been spotted in Symphony Forest Park in Thaltej, Ahmedabad. For the past few months, monoliths have been appearing across the world. While some appearances have been mysterious, others have not. Also Read - Re-Erection? Giant Penis Sculpture Mysteriously Pops Up in German Mountains Days After Original Went Missing

Dhilipbhai Patel, assistant director of parks and gardens, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, told The Indian Express that they were aware of the presence of the monolith in the Symphony Forest Park and that it had been put up there by the people who had developed and maintained the park.

The structure has some numbers etched on it, although we’re not sure what the numbers actually mean. The Facebook page of the park shared photos of the monolith.

According to the Indian Express, the artist who made the structure chooses to be anonymous. The park which was completed three months ago is located near Sindhu Bhawan road. The park was inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani virtually earlier this month.

The first monolith was spotted in a remote part of Utah in the US in November. After that, the metallic sculpture was spotted in Romania, California, Belgium. Spain, Germany and Colombia among other places.

On Christmas, a gingerbread monolith appeared in San Francisco and collapsed the next day.