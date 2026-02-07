Home

India’s first VJ Ruby Bhatia resurfaces online after offering life-coaching sessions in Rs…, video goes viral

Once a familiar face on Indian television, Ruby Bhatia’s recent social media appearance has sparked widespread discussion, nostalgia, and mixed reactions among viewers after years away from the spotlight.

Scrolling through social media these days often brings up unexpected faces from the past. One such face has caught the attention of thousands online. At first glance many viewers did not recognise her. But soon the realisation hit. This was Ruby Bhatia, once one of the most recognisable faces on Indian television.

From television icon to online presence

Ruby Bhatia was not just another presenter. She was India’s first true video jockey and a defining figure of 1990s pop culture. Long before influencers existed she shaped how young India consumed music fashion and celebrity interviews. She appeared confident sharp and always in control.

During her peak years, she reportedly charged close to Rs 1 lakh per show. She hosted major events including international beauty pageants and award nights. Her presence symbolised success ambition and modern Indian television. After stepping away from the spotlight, she stayed away for nearly two decades.

Life coaching video of Ruby Bhatia Spark viral reaction

Ruby recently began posting videos offering life coaching sessions. In these clips she openly shares her phone number and speaks directly to viewers. She offers help with personality development weight loss emotional struggles fear depression anxiety and panic attacks. Her fee is Rs 1,000 with unlimited access.

The honesty of her approach surprised many. Some users felt emotional seeing a former star speak so directly to the camera. Others admired her courage to start anew without hiding behind past fame.

Watch the viral video of Ruby Bhatia

For 90s kids, Ruby Bhatia was everywhere, a familiar, confident face on TV, VJing, anchoring, interviewing.

Seeing her reels today, offering life coaching, makeup tips, and even asking people to WhatsApp her for work for ₹1000, just feels heavy.

Not mocking her at all. It’s… pic.twitter.com/JAP2YPkZXp — Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) January 29, 2026

Who is Ruby Bhatia today?

Ruby Bhatia is a Canadian-born Indian television personality. She won the Miss India Canada title in 1993 and later moved to Mumbai. She became the face of youth culture on Channel V and went on to host global events like Miss World 1996 and Filmfare Awards. At the height of her career she chose to step back from fame and embraced spirituality.

