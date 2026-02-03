Home

There is a huge difference between the price of the number plate and the car. (Image: X/@IndianTechGuide)

New Delhi: Records are made to be broken, whether it is the field of sports, architecture, stock market, or movie collection. However, there is one area that has in some ways fascinated people. That area is the love for VVIP, VIP number plates for vehicles. Time and again we have come across aficionados and connoisseurs who go to extremes to get the number they desire, no matter what the cost would have been. Today we are telling you about a person who bought the number plate DDC 0001 for a whopping Rs 2.08 crore. This is the most expensive number plate ever auctioned in the country. The auction of the DDC 0001 number plate was conducted through the Big Boy Toyz (BBT) auction app.

The winning bid was placed by Kiran Kolpakula, a buyer from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, reports Moneycontrol. According to the industry experts, the fact that the most expensive bid in India was made from Guntur, it shows that the luxury goos and choices have gone beyond big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, to smaller cities and other regions.

This deal is being described as a landmark moment for Big Boy Toyz, which specialises in dealing in used luxury cars. By closing this deal, the company has formally stepped into the high-end collectables space through its newly launched Auction House vertical.

Indian Tech & Infra @IndianTechGuide posted on X: “Andhra Pradesh man buys India’s most expensive vehicle number plate ‘DDC 001’ sells for Rs 2.08 crore.”

Andhra Pradesh man buys India’s most expensive vehicle number plate ‘DDC 001’ sells for Rs 2.08 crore. pic.twitter.com/dCFBl2eRwq — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) February 2, 2026

Now, the news has gone viral on social media and received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Toxic Raya @RockyRayaRavana: @grok fact check

Mohan Unfiltered @MohanUnfiltered:2 crore number plate on an Ignis… only in India…

Shreyspeaksxx @shreyonthespree: Car price 20lkhs Number plate 2.10 crs That’s why India isn’t developing

Gaybar Azem @gaybar_azem: Car Price: 10 Lakh Number Plate Price: 2 Crore Indians can do anything for show off.

Gaurav @k_gauravs: DDC 001 sold for ₹2.08 Cr And the car? Looks like a ₹20 lakh ride Sometimes it’s all about the plate, not the horsepower

Random Update @xupdateshub: The car worth is around 10-12 lakh and number plate 0001 worth 2.08 cr Passion or waste of money

Dopamine dawg @FunAIThings: @grok how is Vechile number price decided in India?

Nagesh M @NageshM66115: He bought that number plate for Ignis which cost him 2 Cr?? He could have opened a showroom instead and earned some money on that.

AloneMusk @ettettaaa: This car perfectly represents some guys face value vs the dowry they squeeze from marriage. Guy = Dowry =

Aghori @_aghori: You need to pay 10k to reserved this number for a period till you pay. If not you only loose 10k but gain huge social media and get your name of leading newspapers for some time. For 10k , it’s a literally cheap publicity

