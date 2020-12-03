Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the spices brand ‘MDH’ passed away early today after suffering a cardiac arrest at a hospital in New Delhi. Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, popularly known as the ‘MDH uncle’, ‘Dadaji’, ‘Masala King’, or ‘King of Spices’ was the founder of MDH (Mahshian Di Hatti), one of India’s biggest spice brand. Also Read - Mahashay Dharampal Gulati--MDH Owner And Grand Old Man of India's TV Commercial--Dies at 98

Known as one of India’s most inspiring entrepreneur, Gulati was born in 1919 in Pakistan’s Sialkot, where his father had set up a small shop. Post partition of India, Dharampal Gulati moved to Delhi and set up MDH Masala factory in a plot in Kirti Nagar in 1959 and the rest is history. Today, MDH offers a wide range products and exports spices to several countries across the world including Switzerland, Japan, the US, and Canada.

Many of us might remember his smiling face in advertisement of MDH masale with that iconic jingle “asli masale sach sach”. Twitter condoled the death of the iconic personality and remembered his great journey.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over Gulati’s death and said that he was an inspiring personality who dedicated his life for the welfare of the society.

Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul. https://t.co/gORaAi3nD9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 3, 2020

Padma Bhushan Mahashay #DharampalGulati, the owner of MDH Masala passes away at 98. Leading from the front, the King of Spices is a stunning example of building an iconic Indian business and making it a global brand. A face remembered on every #MDH ad will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/gn82mMCDL4 — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) December 3, 2020

The king of spices, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati owner of the legendary spice brand #MDH, passed away at the age of 97, today.

What else do we need to see in 2020? #RIP the legend! #DharampalGulati pic.twitter.com/F8LEQBGx25 — Pulkit Juneja (@Pulkit_Juneja) December 3, 2020

Our Kitchen King and India's most inspiring entrepreneur, MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. He was such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/kQEPsh9BGp — usha singh (@sushasingh) December 3, 2020

Gulati was awarded Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country, in 2019.