New Delhi: Delhiites got to witness over 100-year-old beauties of automobile history at the Statesman's vintage car display on Sunday. The display was inaugurated by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. The John Morris fire engine remained the centre of attraction at the vintage car display. A total of 52 cars including 25 vintages and 27 others from classics, post-war and 50 plus categories were on display for vintage car lovers.

Jitendra Pandit, Chief Judge, Vintage Car Display, said, "The car display has happened just twice but this rally has been happening for past 50 years. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were not given all the permissions, but the permission for display was granted.

Also Read - Viral Video: Leopard Rescued From Meerut Released Into Shivalik Forest. Watch

“I have been visiting these car shows and displays for past 5-6 years as my neighbours own a vintage car for past 75 years so that’s how I started coming to these shows. I have come here with my cousins and uncle who brought two cars here,” said Masha who works for a distribution company that takes care of Swizz watches in India.

“I have 317 vintage cars, for which a team of about 50 people is there for repair and maintenance as the maintenance of these cars is really a challenge. Apart from the cars, I also have vintage bikes and jeeps, which together take the number to around 450,” said Madan Mohan, an owner of vintage cars.

He further said that he believes that vintage vehicles are the heritage of the country, which needs to be preserved.

(With inputs from ANI)