New Delhi: In the wake of the violent face-off between India and China in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, Taiwan News, a Taiwan based English news portal has published an illustration showing the revered Lord Rama battling a Chinese dragon. Also Read - 26-Year-Old Soldier Rajesh Orang Martyred in Ladakh Was to Get Married Next Vacation

Calling the illustration “photo of the day” on its website, Taiwan News captioned it as, “India’s Rama poised to slay China’s dragon over Ladakh border dispute”. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: After Violent Clash in Galwan Valley, India-China Disengage; Army Confirms 20 Deaths

Notably, the image was picked up by Taiwan News after the illustration had gone viral on Hong Kong social media platform LIHKG. Also Read - At Least 20 Indian, 43 Chinese Troops Killed in Violent Ladakh Clash: Reports

A report in the Taiwan News website says: ”As nationalism on both sides of the border reached a fever pitch that day, an illustration showing Rama, the seventh avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu, drawing a bow and preparing to shoot a huge arrow into a Chinese dragon beside the words “We Conquer. We kill ” was posted on the Hong Kong social media site LIHKG”.

The report further mentions that the poster was first shared by Hong Kong Twitter user HoSaiLei. Here is the picture:

The photo has now captured the attention of Indians, who are currently mourning the loss of 20 brave hearts martyred in the violent clash.

Many thanked HoSaiLei and Taiwan News for sharing the illustration and expressed their support to the people of Taiwan and Hong Kong. Using the picture, netizens saluted the Indian armed forces and stood in solidarity with the two countries, who have an equally troubled relationship with China:

Taiwan News put #India's 🇮🇳Lord Rama poised to slay #China's 🇨🇳Dragon as Photo of Day over #Ladakhborder dispute.#Taiwan media shows Lord Rama drawing a bow & preparing to shoot a huge arrow into a Chinese dragon beside words "We Conquer. We kill." #WeConquerWeKill #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/5k1I7NNPCj — Gulshan Sirohi (@SirohiGulshan) June 17, 2020

This pic is now viral in India. First time shared by @hkbhkese a #HongKong resident, thereafter shared by @TaiwanNews886 in its article. Both #HongKong and #Taiwan are oppressed by #China through policies and force. It’s time for #India to stand with them openly. #IndianArmy https://t.co/nA4I1lv868 — Saurabh Chaturvedi (@SaurabhAdvDelhi) June 17, 2020

India slays the dragon. The Indian Army boldly stood its ground after an unprovoked attack and administered a punishing defeat on the the intruding Chinese People's Liberation Army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Americans salute you. Jai Hindi.https://t.co/AdJkBNzwOL — Lawrence Sellin (@LawrenceSellin) June 17, 2020

Pic Of The Day: Lord Rama poised to slay China's Dragon.💥 Art by Taiwan.

A Big Salute to all Brave Soldiers and their Huge Sacrifices to our country. 💙🇮🇳

My Deepest Sympathy to their Families. 🙏🏼#IndianArmy#WeStandWithINDIANArmy

Strike Hard

No Mercy 💥💯

💪🏼🇮🇳💙💯 pic.twitter.com/G2tHeQNRhz — $agar Rawat (@saagarrrawat) June 18, 2020

The Hong Kong user responded to gratitude from Indian users and wrote ‘Please know this, we support you!’.