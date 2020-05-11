New Delhi: Needless to say, India’s migrant workers have been hit the worst due to the coronavirus lockdown and recent unfortunate events have only intensified the migrant crisis. Moved by their plight, citizens all over the country are now demanding the government to save their lives. Also Read - Migrant Worker, Cycling Back to Bihar From Delhi, Dies After Being Hit by Car in Lucknow
Meanwhile, Twitterati too stood in solidarity with the stranded migrants all over the country and launched #MeTooMigrant, which trended all over the weekend. However, the exercise which began as a way to empathize with the poor ended up mocking them and their struggles.
Basically, under #MeTooMigrant, a bunch of elite and privileged individuals started sharing their stories of migration and how they lived away from their homes.
So get this: All these people, sitting in the comforts of their homes, with access to basic necessities, while typing out this ignorant hashtag from their smartphones, feel that they are the same as migrant workers!
Sample this tweet:
Journalist Rohini Singh said, “I am a migrant too. I left Lucknow long back for college in Delhi and have been here since. Your story? #MeTooMigrant.”
Soon, others joined in and shared similar stories, conveniently trivializing the struggles of the underprivileged, while completing making the issue completely about themselves.
Here are other tweets:
Thankfully, another bunch of people soon started to call out the ‘privilege’ and exposed the great economic divide that exists in this country.
While it’s not technically wrong to call yourself a migrant if you have left your home for another city, equating your situation to that of the poor who are walking thousands of miles every day just to reach their homes, is just vile and insulting.
Here are some reactions:
Hope some sense is drilled in these privileged brains!