New Delhi: Needless to say, India’s migrant workers have been hit the worst due to the coronavirus lockdown and recent unfortunate events have only intensified the migrant crisis. Moved by their plight, citizens all over the country are now demanding the government to save their lives. Also Read - Migrant Worker, Cycling Back to Bihar From Delhi, Dies After Being Hit by Car in Lucknow

Meanwhile, Twitterati too stood in solidarity with the stranded migrants all over the country and launched #MeTooMigrant, which trended all over the weekend. However, the exercise which began as a way to empathize with the poor ended up mocking them and their struggles.

Basically, under #MeTooMigrant, a bunch of elite and privileged individuals started sharing their stories of migration and how they lived away from their homes.

So get this: All these people, sitting in the comforts of their homes, with access to basic necessities, while typing out this ignorant hashtag from their smartphones, feel that they are the same as migrant workers!

Sample this tweet:

Journalist Rohini Singh said, “I am a migrant too. I left Lucknow long back for college in Delhi and have been here since. Your story? #MeTooMigrant.”

Soon, others joined in and shared similar stories, conveniently trivializing the struggles of the underprivileged, while completing making the issue completely about themselves. Here are other tweets:

Thankfully, another bunch of people soon started to call out the ‘privilege’ and exposed the great economic divide that exists in this country.

While it’s not technically wrong to call yourself a migrant if you have left your home for another city, equating your situation to that of the poor who are walking thousands of miles every day just to reach their homes, is just vile and insulting.

Here are some reactions:

I left Chennai in 1998 for college, then went abroad & returned to Delhi in 2002, and have been here ever since. I’m NOT a migrant. I’m privileged & fortunate. Nothing abt me is remotely like migrants who suffer today. Shame on those making it about themselves. #MigrantsNotYou — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 9, 2020

So, all the privileged class people who have migrated to a place and live in their big houses are comparing themselves to migrants who either die of hunger or they kill themselves because of poverty. Waah re privelged people. Yahaan bhi hijack kar liya. #MeTooMigrant — Aayush Sharma 🏳️‍🌈 (@JournalistWFH) May 9, 2020

Is #MeTooMigrant solidarity for migrant workers or an advertisement of your upper class/caste social status? The privileges you have will neither strand you on the roads nor kill you on the rails! No, you are not the same.. — ️Ladeeda Farzana (@ladeedafarzana) May 9, 2020

rich Indian peeps tweeting #metoomigrant is 🙄 dude you don't need to stand with migrant workers by saying you are the same. You are effing not the same and that's the point. — Shireen (@shireenazam) May 9, 2020

#MeTooMigrant has to be the most ignorant, insensitive hashtag ever. — Neha Dixit (@nehadixit123) May 9, 2020

They got run over by a train, a fucking TRAIN. And upperclass elite journalists and activists are trending #MeTooMigrant with absolutely no remorse or sensitivity, WOW. https://t.co/EKNYzQv13a — insha (@yee__haw) May 9, 2020

You are not a migrant labor if

1) your wages are not close to Statutory Minimum Wages.

2) you have a stable social and economic life at your current residence.

3) Mukesh Ambani and Amitab Bachchan are not migrant laborers.

4) Don't trivialize someone's pain#MeTooMigrant 🙄🙄 — K(🙄) (@monteskw) May 9, 2020

I like the #MeTooMigrant tweets sent from people's sofas, between their fab champagne photos, chocolate cakes and coffees loaded with cream. This is a very valuable contribution to deep satire and it should be appreciated for that. #MigrantLabourers — Dr Srijana Mitra Das (@srijanapiya17) May 9, 2020

Hope some sense is drilled in these privileged brains!