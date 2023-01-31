Home

The IndiGo airline comes under the radar for using Poha's image in a salad post as part of a marketing campaign - Check reactions on viral post!

IndiGo Airlines Introduces 'Poha Salad' For Passengers, Desi Tweeps Spark Meme-Fest - Check Funny Reactions

Trending News: Twitter is currently experiencing a meme-fest thanks to IndiGo Airline’s most recent marketing campaign. The airline posted on their social media about delivering salads that are prepared today and served today. However, IndiGo posted an image of the Indian morning breakfast item Poha with a slice of lemon being squeezed into it to show off its freshness rather than a picture of a fresh ‘salad.’ The caption on the viral poha-salad post read, “Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You’ll toss everything else away.”

CHECK OUT INDIGO AIRLINES VIRAL POST

Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You’ll toss everything else away. #AiromaticFresh #goIndiGo https://t.co/9BuLhqnq2f pic.twitter.com/9QANRafwWl — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2023

This post went viral in no time and netizens began trolling IndiGo for its interpretation of a salad. The viral post has over 3 lakh views and over 200 retweets. The airline’s viral post was criticized by some while others found it amusing.

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS ON INDIGO AIRLINES’ POHA SALAD POST

Desh ki sabse badi airline hai.. aur phir bhi salad and poha me farq nhi pata. No wonder I dont buy their inflight food. — Aditya (@aditya10on9) January 30, 2023

Poha ko salad bol diya? pic.twitter.com/tDrdO0qtLs — Magarmach (@Mugging_mugger) January 30, 2023

Indore will become the Salad capital of India — Dr Sumeet Shah (@DrSumeetShah) January 30, 2023

What do you think about this marketing campaign?