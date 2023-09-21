Home

IndiGo Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Hatch Mid-Flight, Overpowered And Arrested | WATCH

A passenger aboard Guwahati-Agartala IndiGo flight was arrested after he tried to open the emergency exit door while the plane was mid-air.

New Delhi: A passenger aboard an IndiGo flight was arrested after he allegedly tried to open the emergency escape hatch mid-air. According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday aboard the IndiGo flight 6E-457 from Guwahati to Agartala.

A man, identified as Biswajit Debnath, allegedly tried to open the emergency exit door mid-flight but was overpowered by fellow passengers and the cabin crew and later handed over to CISF personnel when the plane landed in Agartala.

Reports said that 41-year-old Debnath was seated next to the emergency exit and tried to force it open while the flight was mid-air. Upon witnessing, other passengers aboard the aircraft tried to stop him but Debnath kept attempting to open the hatch.

A video of the incident which has gone viral on social media showed Debnath being subdued by fellow passengers and cabin crew. He was later handed over to security officials.

Guwahati to Agartala flight passenger tried to open emergency door got treatment from Co-passengers in Indigo

pic.twitter.com/qLu74Bz8FL — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 21, 2023

The passenger was allegedly under the influence of narcotics, India Today reported citing preliminary investigation.

An official said the circumstances of the incident are being ascertained and further investigation is underway.

The incident comes a day after a passenger onboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai tried to open the cover of the emergency exit door prior to take-off.

On late Tuesday night, a man identified as Manikandan, was arrested after he tried to open the emergency door aboard a Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said that as per the standard operating procedure, the passenger was declared unruly by the crew and handed over to the local authorities on arrival at Chennai.

The incident happened onboard flight 6E 6341 from Delhi to Chennai. The passenger tried to open the emergency exit door cover prior to take-off. At no point was the safety of the flight compromised, the IndiGo statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

