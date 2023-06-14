Home

IndiGo Passengers Get Pilot Changed After Repeated Landing Failures On Lucknow-Mumbai Route

IndiGo flight 6E 2441 from Lucknow to Mumbai was diverted to Udaipur after the pilot failed to land in Mumbai, the original destination.

The passengers demanded that the airline change the pilot and stayed put in the aircraft.

IndiGo Lucknow-Mumbai Flight: Air travel is regarded as the safest mode of travel. With the advancement of aviation technology and new, better training process, more and more people are now opting for taking a flight to their destination.

However, it was a different scenario on Tuesday, June 13 as the passengers aboard IndiGo flight 6E 2441 from Lucknow to Mumbai got agitated after the flight was diverted to Udaipur after the pilot failed to land in Mumbai, the original destination.

According to an HT report, IndiGo flight 6E 2441 from Lucknow to Mumbai left Lucknow Airport at 11.10 am and was scheduled to land in Mumbai at 1.15 pm. However, the aircraft did two go-arounds before the pilot decided to divert to Udaipur airport. The airlines attributed the diversion to bad weather whereas the passengers claim that the pilot aborted two attempts to land in Mumbai and a third attempt to land in Udaipur before the aircraft safely landed at Udaipur Airport.

This is Indigo Flight #6E2441.

Left for Mumbai from Lucknow at 1110 and was suppose to reach at 1315, got diverted to Udaipur and landed at 1515, all passengers still sitting in the aircraft with no clear information.

This is really disgraceful @IndiGo6E @JM_Scindia… pic.twitter.com/DddNAHDLeb — Jaspreet Singh (@Jaspreet68BJP) June 13, 2023

After landing, the passengers demanded that the airline change the pilot and stayed put in the aircraft. Some posted their grievances on Twitter to civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Finally, the pilot was replaced and the flight returned to Mumbai from Udaipur at 8 pm.

“Due to bad weather, the pilot could not land in Mumbai and decided to go to Udaipur. After landing in Udaipur, he said he was fatigued and hence asked for crew replacement. This took some time and the flight left after 6 pm,” said an Indigo spokesperson.

