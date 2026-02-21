Home

IndiGo pilot brings flowers from every country he visits for his better-half, netizens label him green flag | Watch viral video

IndiGo pilot brings flowers from every country he visits for his better-half, netizens label him ‘green flag’ | Watch viral video

Viral video: IndiGo pilot is seen carrying a beautiful bouquet in one hand, along with luggage in the other.

Image: Instagram @megha_.jha (videograb)

Viral News: IndiGo is once again going viral on social media. This time, it’s not because of a controversy but for a heartwarming moment between the company’s pilot and his wife. A video has gone viral on Instagram in which a man is seen entering the gate of his house with a text overlay, “Married a man who brings me flowers from different countries.”

The IndiGo pilot enters the house with a warm smile on his face, highlighting the enthusiasm of meeting his wife after the trip. He’s seen carrying a beautiful bouquet in one hand, along with luggage in the other. Later, he moves ahead and gives a warm hug to his wife. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features an IndiGo pilot entering the house’s gate with a beautiful bouquet in one hand and luggage in the other. The context of the video is such that the pilot is the husband of the woman recording the clip, who gets her bouquets from every country he visits as part of his profession. The IndiGo pilot is seen cheerful and excited about meeting his wife after the long trip. He gently moves ahead and gives a warm hug to his wife. The internet was quick enough to make the wholesome moment viral, and people are calling the moment ‘super cute’.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megha Jha (@megha_.jha)

The viral video was shared on Instagram.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “May this kinda love find me,” and another wrote, “Green flag spotted.”

The third comment read, “Thats sweet… love and care brings hapiness and most importantly creating bond between couple. Bless you both and happy partnership forever. (hoping to see you guys at some point in one of the Indigo flight).”

