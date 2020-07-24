A video clip of an IndiGo pilot providing guidance in Tamil to passengers onboard a Chennai-Madurai flight has gone viral on social media, winning over the hearts of passengers. IndiGo pilot First Officer Captain G Priyavignesh, who delivered the in-flight announcement almost a week ago, is being praised for speaking in his regional language Tamil, at a time when announcements are done only English and Hindi. Also Read - IndiGo's '6E Double Seat' Scheme: Now, Book 2 Seats For a Single Passenger | All You Need to Know

In the viral video, he can also be heard pointing out to the flyers landmarks such as the spot where River Cauvery splits into Kollidam and the famous Srirangam temple, the Alagarkovil reserve forest area in Madurai, which would come into view about five to seven minutes into their flight, and so on.

Tharpodhu naam kadal mattathirlerundhu 16,000 adi uyarathil parandhu kondirukirom. Tharpodhaya namudiya vaan vazhi pathaianadhu Trichyai nokki, Cauvery aatrankaraiyil azhaga amaindhulla Trichy managara meedhu parandhu...” he says. (“We are now flying 16,000 feet above sea level. From our path through the skies towards Trichy, we can see that we are flying above the picturesque Trichy district, located along the banks of Cauvery…”)

Sharing the over three minutes long clip on Facebook, the Indigo pilot wrote, “My TAMIL Announcement on MADURAI bound IndiGo Flight.”

Watch it here: (Video- Capt’Priyavignesh G/Facebook)

The Captain who hails from Chennai told The News Minute that he has been practising his in-flight announcements for around a month.

“This time I decided to record it with the help of a friend, so I can receive some feedback. I never thought it would go viral when I posted it. Especially now since pilots don’t get to meet the passengers, it was hard for me to know if it was being received well or not,” he said.

He expressed happiness that his video has received encouraging response from fellow captains, passengers and social media.

Many appreciated his video with one user saying, “Perfect..love that you spoke in Tamil and also help fellow passengers visiting Madurai to have watch full fly. Kudos .i have heard about when flying overseas, alps etc but this nativity make me feel good.”