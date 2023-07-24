Home

Viral

Viral Video: Indigo Pilot Gives Shoutout To Kargil War Hero On Pune Bound Flight, Internet Showers Love

Viral Video: A video of an IndiGo flight’s pilot has gone viral on the internet like wildfire for all the good reasons. The pilot’s in-flight announcement has grabbed the netizens’ attention.

IndiGo pilot gives shoutout to Kargil war hero during in-flight announcement. Image : Twitter @indigo

IndiGo Proudly Hosted Param Vir Chakra Awardee: India loves its soldiers and gives them the respect they deserve. They are the ones who safeguard borders and make supreme sacrifices for the country without a second thought. So, the least we can do for these real-life heroes is to give them the respect they deserve.

In a similar vein, recently, a video of an IndiGo flight pilot has gone viral on the internet like wildfire for all good reasons. The pilot’s in-flight announcement has grabbed the netizens’ attention. The captain of the Pune-bound flight gave a big shoutout to a Kargil war hero who was flying on the same flight. When the pilot announced that Param Vir Chakra Awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar was also travelling on the same flight, all the fellow flyers started clapping and cheering for the soldier, or as we lovingly call them, Jawans. The video shared on IndiGo’s official Twitter account will surely give you goosebumps.

The video begins with the pilot making a special in-flight announcement in honour of Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar. The announcement was, “We have a very special person onboard today. We have Param Veer Chakra Awardee Subedar, Major Sanjay Kumar. For those who do not know what this award is, this award has been given to only 21 people in Indian history so far. It is the highest bravery and gallantry award given during wartime.”

What Is In The Video

Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee! #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/CZsqlHxRj6 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 23, 2023

The pilot of the flight then went on to narrate stories of his brave heart soldier to the people present onboard. The video was shared by Indigo Airline on its Twitter handle with the caption, “Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee!”

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“This video made my day. Thank you @IndiGo6E for the honour of our real hero. Jay hind,” a Twitter user wrote.

“This video made my day. Thank you @IndiGo6E for the honour of our real hero. Jay hind 🇮🇳,” the third user wrote.

“THANK YOU #INDIGO for the gesture. It means a lot.,” another Twitter user said.

“Appreciate the gesture. Thank you. And shat shat naman to the braveheart PVC awardee Subedar Major Sanay kumari for his bravery and valour in face if the enemy. Sir it us thanks to you and your ilk that we are living the life that we are. Proud if the Indian Armed Forces.JaiHind,” a Twitter user said.

