IndiGo pilot recites sher mid-flight before Kolkata landing, wins hearts online | Viral

An IndiGo pilot added a poetic touch to the usual pre-landing announcement by reciting a well-known sher before landing in Kolkata. The clip has since received widespread praise.

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An IndiGo flight pilot made a unique announcement. Image Credit: thesantheory/Instagram

What began as a routine pre-landing announcement took a poetic turn when an IndiGo pilot surprised passengers with his words. The moment, captured on video by a passenger named Sanchita, later won praise on social media ahead of the flight’s landing in Kolkata.

The announcement began with routine details, with the pilot informing passengers that the aircraft was approximately 140 km from Kolkata. He also mentioned the temperature and told them to expect a landing in the next 20 minutes.

What happened in the flight?

Passenger Sanchita shared a video on Instagram showing the pilot delivering the routine pre-landing announcement. He informed passengers that they were around 140 km from Kolkata, mentioned the temperature outside and said they would likely land in the next 20 minutes.

But just when the announcement seemed to be wrapping up, the pilot announced that he had something extra for the passengers. “As I take your leave, I’d like to recite a couplet (sher). I hope you all will like it,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanchita (@thesantheory)

This was followed by the popular lines By Majrooh Sultanpuri. “Arz karta hoon –

‘Main akela hi chala tha jaanib-e-manzil magar,

Main akela hi chala tha jaanib-e-manzil magar,

Log saath aate gaye aur karwaan banta gaya.’”

The pilot then returned to flight mode, thanking the passengers before telling the cabin crew to prepare for arrival.

“Bohot bohot shukriya, ladies and gentlemen. Crew prepare for arrival. Touchdown in 15 to 20 minutes now. Thank you,” he said.

Sanchita shared the clip with the caption, “Thanks IndiGo for hiring such cool pilots.” Text appearing on the video summed up the moment neatly, “Your pilot left you with more than just a landing.”

The couplet, often associated with the journey from setting out alone to finding people who become part of the journey, gave the otherwise routine arrival announcement a distinctly warm ending.

Internet reactions

The video has garnered a lot of applause on social media. One of the users wrote, “I heard once at the start of the flight by a pilot – Let’s goooooooo”. Another user wrote, “You really know how to make a flight a little more special.”

Meanwhile, IndiGo commented on the video, “Thank you for your kind words and appreciation. We’re delighted to know our crew and pilots made your journey pleasant and memorable. We’ll be sure to share your compliments with the team. We look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon.”