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Dreams, Pride and Tears at 35,000 Feet: IndiGo pilots special announcement for grandmother turns ordinary flight into viral moment

Dreams, Pride and Tears at 35,000 Feet: IndiGo pilot’s special announcement for grandmother turns ordinary flight into viral moment

An IndiGo pilot’s emotional in-flight announcement for her grandmother goes viral, touching millions online as passengers witness a heartfelt moment of dreams, family support, and pride at 35,000 feet.

IndiGo captain’s emotional announcement for her grandmother

What do passengers on a Pune-Delhi IndiGo flight not witness every day? Instead of the usual routine safety announcement, the pilot decided to dedicate her time in the cockpit to address passengers about something very special on board. Yes, she was flying with a very special passenger. She shared that her grandmother was sitting among the passengers on board.

Pilot Shruti revealed that the passenger sitting alongside hundreds of travelers was none other than the woman who inspired her to reach for the skies! The captain’s announcement not only won applause from the crowd. It also left everyone on the internet tearing up while watching it.

It all started from ‘Nani ka ghar’

As per Shruti, she lived in her grandmother’s house when she was giving her IGRUA exams around 15 years ago. Little did she know that that house will witness the beginning of her dream career as a pilot and now she was flying back to her ‘nani ka ghar’ with her grandmother on board!

10 years later after completing her training from Air India and then joining IndiGo as a commercial pilot, Shruti’s life came full circle when she saw her grandmother flying with her in the cockpit.

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“I will never forget this moment”

When she posted her viral video on Instagram, Shruti captioned it as “A small tribute to everyone who believed in me and gave me the space to dream BIG but a HUGE thank you to momma for introducing me to him.”

She continued saying she will never forget the moment she saw her grandmother on board and shared the heartfelt announcement with her Instagram followers.

It was heartfelt. It was raw. But most importantly, it was perfect.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti (@livininversatility)



Twitter Couldn’t Stay Calm

Just as soon as the video was uploaded on Twitter, people went crazy in the comment section.

“Gives me Goosebumps”,”So proud of you ma’am”,”What an achievement”,”Beautiful moment”,” This makes me emotional” were some of the comments written by Internet users from around the globe.

This video isn’t just viral. It’s inspirational, serving as a reminder to all of us about the beautiful relationship a grandmother and her granddaughter shares.

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