Indigo Staff Caught Throwing Musical Instruments Into Flight Carrier; Probe Initiated After Video Goes Viral

The video comes at a time when the airline is under fire for a cabin crew getting engaged in a heated argument with a passenger on an Istanbul-Delhi flight.

Indigo Viral Video: Indigo Airlines has launched an investigation into the viral video of its baggage handlers throwing musical instruments into a lugguage carrier. Taking to his Instagram account, Sufi singer Bismil posted a video of an IndiGo staff ‘throwing’ his musical instrument inside the cargo and said it is heartbreaking how the musical instruments are treated by airline staff.

“That’s how IndiGo treats our instruments. Instruments are the most precious thing for any artist and it feels really sad that how Indigo is throwing them like trash,” the singer posted.

“We had literally told them that please deal the instruments with care and paid 30K extra for our extra baggages. All my fellow artists, please be careful when you give your bags to IngiGo,” the singer added.

Soon after the video was posted on social media, it went viral as other mugicians joined Bismil in slamming IndiGo airlines.

“Disrespectful and shameful,” musician Ghulam Hasan Khan wrote on the post while Indian Idol 10 finalist Vibhor Parashar also slammed IndiGo by saying, “Intolerable.”

It is to be noted that this is the second incident within a week that IndiGo has been in news.On December 23, a video of the airline’s air hostess having a heated argument with a passenger went viral.

The argument broke out regarding the meals served on board after which the air hostess tried to reason with the passenger and requested him to speak politely with the crew.

As he continued to rage and scream at the air hostess, telling her to “shut up,” she continued, “Why are you yelling?” the passenger inquired, to which she replied, “Because you are yelling at us!” You’re ranting and pointing your finger at me.

“My staff is in tears because of you. Please try to comprehend that there is a cart and that counted meals are being lifted (on the plane). We can only serve what your boarding offers. I am not your servant; I am an employee.”