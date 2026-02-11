IndiGo traveller’s giant boarding pass at Goa airport takes internet by storm; netizens ask... | Watch viral videos

Home

IndiGo travellers giant boarding pass at Goa airport takes internet by storm; netizens ask... | Watch viral videos

When an IndiGo passenger asks the individuals inside the airport to help him find the flight, looking at the giant-sized boarding pass, one jokes, "It's too small for us to read something." Scroll down to see the videos.

Images: Instagram @romel_vlogs (videograb)

Viral News: When random videos from airports go viral across social media, a video is grabbing attention for all the right reasons. It shows a person roaming with a giant-sized boarding pass in the airport and then taking the flight from Goa to Delhi. The person shared two videos on Instagram, both of which have taken the internet by storm. Part 1 of the video shows how people react to him moving inside the flight with the boarding pass, which is almost the size of a big banner. On the other hand, part 2 shows the reactions of people and staff members inside the airport. You can watch the viral videos here.

What’s the viral video about?

Part 1 of the viral video shows a man walking inside the IndiGo flight with a huge boarding pass. The video captures the reactions of the people pretty well. What’s funnier is the second part of the video in which he asks the inside staff of IndiGo and Air India to help him reach the flight. The people, after looking at the giant-sized boarding pass, give hilarious reactions.

When he asks a staff member inside for help to reach the IndiGo flight, the staff member politely says, “We are from Air India.” Later, others around him joke and say, It’s too small for us to read something.”

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romel (@romel_vlogs)

The video was shared with the caption, “Oversized Boarding Pass.”

Just a day later, the user shared the second part of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romel (@romel_vlogs)

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “How big is too big?”, and another wrote, “When the Flight gets cancelled, use that as bedsheet.”

The third comment read, “How did they let you enter gate with this.”

Another user said, “I love when people use free will”, and one wrote, “The second guy had to blink multiple time to believe you.”

A comment read, “IndiGo:- Sir, this is not a boarding pass, this is a billboard,” and one said, “This guy knows how to rage bait.”

