Bareilly: Soon after the results of UP Board examinations were declared, social media is in awe of sixteen-year-old Safia Javed, who is being hailed for overcoming physical challenges and adversities to score high percentages in the exam. Also Read - UP Board Toppers 2020: Cash Rewards, Laptops And Roads to Their Houses-- Yogi Govt's Rewards For Meritorious Students

Safia, who secured 69 percent marks, had previously made headlines in February when she appeared for her Class 10 Uttar Pradesh Board exams in February with an oxygen cylinder to the examination hall.

Suffering from a lung disease for the past five years, the teen, a resident of Shahabad area, requires a steady supply of oxygen. Unable to attend regular classes, she appeared in the exams as a private student and had to fight with her family to let her appear in the exams.

“She was adamant about appearing in the exams and fought with us for it. We were confident she will pass. She secured 69 per cent marks,” she said.

Safia’s father, Sarvar Javed, who works with a private firm in Noida, took leave from work to be with his daughter during her exams.

Joint Director, Education, Pradeep Kumar said Safia has set an example for other students facing similar odds and said, “I am happy that she passed with good marks. It will boost the morale of all those facing similar situations. She has set an example.”

According to Safia’s family, a local charitable organisation has decided to honour her for her achievement.

The results for Class 10 and 12 UP Board exams were declared on Saturday.