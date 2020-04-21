Jakarta: Several nations across the world are in a lockdown mode currently to deal with the threat of the deadly coronavirus, however, some people are still not taking it seriously and have no qualms in venturing out while in quarantine. Also Read - 'Do Not Use COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits For Next 2 Days,' Centre to State Health Depts

Fed up by the same, an Indonesian politician has now decided to scare rulebreakers by locking them in a ‘haunted house’ to teach them a lesson. Also Read - Man Cycles 850 kms From Punjab to UP For His Wedding, Ends Up in Quarantine Centre

As per an AFP report, Sragen regency head Kusdinar Untung Yuni Sukowati has instructed communities to repurpose abandoned houses that were feared to be haunted and convert them into quarantine centres. Also Read - There Will be no Shortage of Food Grains in Near Future, Assures Paswan Amid Lockdown

In Sragen, Java Island, a long-abandoned and "spooky" house was outfitted with beds to lock up stubborn recently-arrived residents who refused to spend their two-week quarantine at homes 🇮🇩 https://t.co/TL2sZOz5xh — Andreas Harsono (@andreasharsono) April 21, 2020

“If they disobey self-isolation [orders], several villages have asked for my permission to quarantine them in an abandoned elementary school or abandoned houses. I gave my permission. If need be, they should be locked inside — in a haunted house if necessary. But we’d still feed them and monitor them,” Sukowati said.

So far, 5 people have been sent to such ‘haunted houses’. It isn’t known just how long violators will be held in the haunted house.

What do you think of this punishment?