While researchers and scientists across the world are working day and night to come up with a vaccine for Covod-19, many uninformed people are busy giving unsolicited opinions and propagating false cures for the virus. One of them is Indonesia's agriculture minister who has claimed that a necklace made from eucalyptus can help prevent transmission of Covid-19.

Yes! As per a Guardian report, Syahrul Yasin Limpo said that if the necklace is worn for 30 minutes, it could help destroy much of the coronavirus. The necklace, developed by the agriculture ministry, which is to be mass-produced next month, would also contain powdered eucalyptus for the user to inhale.

However, this development has angered health experts and infectious disease specialists and drew massive criticism from experts and the public alike. Many made fun of the proposed plan on Twitter:

The world: regulates policies to fight corona, in the process of producing a vaccine, everything is backed by science. Indonesia: mass produces Eucalyptus-containing necklaces because its “scent” can kill viruses. OK 👌🏼 *chef’s kiss* https://t.co/WcX2azcNfB — نيشه (@NisshaNasir) July 5, 2020

>Every other country Goes into lockdown >But Indonesia be like Hey people, can I interest you in this Totally Legit. Anti-Coronavirus Eucalyptus Necklace? — Ceph0rend, With a Zero (@ceph0rend) July 7, 2020

This eucalyptus necklace thing demonstrates just how unscientific our government is — Diaza (@_DiazaOA) July 5, 2020

Did you know dangling eucalyptus around your neck can ward off #COVID19? It doesn't. But that didn't stop Terawan Agus Putranto from suggesting the necklace could "raise immune systems" if you "believe" in it. So who is he? Indonesia's Health Minister.https://t.co/eBEdzRaw69 pic.twitter.com/6YzxcOJNIm — Robert Baird (@rj_baird) July 7, 2020

After facing backlash, the ministry backtracked and said the products will not be advertised as having the ability to prevent or cure COVD-19 and instead, they will be classified as herbal products. (Remind you of a recent case back home?)

So far, Indonesia has reported 66,226 positive cases and 3,309 deaths till now.