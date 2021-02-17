Jakarta: Police in Indonesia have started a probe after a 25-year-old woman claimed that she was made pregnant by a gust of wind and not by sexual intercourse and proceeded to give birth to a baby girl. The claim was even more strange when she said it all happened within the span of an hour. Named as Siti Zainah , the woman apparently found herself pregnant one Wednesday afternoon while resting in her living room. Also Read - Bride Asks For Husband's Permission To Hug Her Ex-Boyfriend After He Shows Up At Their Wedding | Watch

"After afternoon prayers, I was lying face down on the floor when I suddenly felt wind enter my body through me," she told a local news outlet.

She went on to claim that a pain in her stomach appeared 15 minutes after the incident, and the bump in her abdomen grew bigger. And then soon after that she gave birth to a healthy baby girl at a nearby community clinic.

However, her story spread rapidly, earning her widespread ridicule, and more importantly, attention from the authorities. It so happened that the head of the sub-precinct and the head of the local community clinic visited the mother – who already had one child with an ex-husband that she separated from four months prior – and her newborn.

“After checks, the mother and baby are healthy and the birth was normal. The baby’s gender is female and weighs 2.9 kilograms,” said the head of the community clinic Eman Suleiman.

Suleiman believed that the incident was likely a case of cryptic pregnancy, where the mother isn’t actually aware of her own pregnancy until the moment she enters labor – the most probable explanation and one that dismisses her claims of having a one-hour gestation period before birthing her baby girl.

However, the Indonesian police made investigation and noted all possibilities, including her previous marriage to her now-separated husband.

Moreover, some other people have suggested that Zainah also possibly used the story as a cover-up for a pregnancy outside of wedlock – a stigma-loaded circumstance that tends to draw plenty of scrutiny and ire within Indonesia’s more religious communities.

Interestingly, this is not the first case of such “immaculate conception”-type incidences in Indonesia. According to news portal Coconuts, one such similar case happened in July last year, while in 2017, a supposed virgin gave birth to a “magical baby” after a three-hour gestation period.