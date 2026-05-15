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Indonesian woman gets Bollywood moment: Indian man jumps on railway tracks to retrieve her dupatta | Viral video

Indonesian woman gets Bollywood moment: Indian man jumps on railway tracks to retrieve her dupatta | Viral video

An Indonesian tourist visiting India witnessed an unexpected Bollywood-style moment at New Delhi Railway Station. The video of the incident spread rapidly online, leaving social media users impressed.

A woman experienced her Bollywood dream. Image Credit: @indaha.I/Instagram

An Indonesian woman, travelling in India, witnessed her Bollywood-style moment at the New Delhi Railway Station. The moment, caught on camera, went viral on social media, leaving users impressed.

She has been trying to recreate the iconic dupatta scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the Bollywood romantic movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

What did the video show?

The viral video showed an elderly man retrieving the dupatta of an Indonesian woman. In the video, posted by digital creator, indaha.I, the woman, can be seen standing on the edge of the door of an Indian Railways train at the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). In a bid to adjust the camera, the woman loses her dupatta and it falls in the space between the train and

platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indah A.L ᢉ (@indaha.l)

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The woman is stunned, but before she could react, a middle-aged man passing nearby immediately realised what had happened and signalled the woman to stay calm. He first attempted to retrieve the dupatta with his hand, but when that failed, he climbed into the gap and managed to recover it.

Later, the woman admitted she was shocked at the stranger’s swift response. Comparing the moment to Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she wrote, “Rahul came at the right time!!”

She further said, “By the way, I thought no one would respect or care, but he helped me so quickly. Thank you so much!”

What did users say?

The video has garnered more than 41 million views and thousands of comments on social media. Several users appreciated the elderly man’s help without seeking anything in return.

One of the users wrote, “He quietly picked up the shawl for the girl walking ahead and moved on without expecting even a simple ‘thank you’ in return.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “Bro risked his life without any reason.”

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Another person wrote, “He didn’t have secret agenda, he didn’t hold her hand, he didn’t glance at her in a creepy way, he just saved the day, and walked like a HERO.”

Remembering a similar situation, another user wrote, “Ek baar mera sunglasse aise hi gir gya tha.. wahan pe kade bhaiya has rahe they (Once my sunglasses fell in a similar way, the men standing there began laughing).

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