Mount Sinabung in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province erupted on Monday, spewing a 5,000 metre-high column of ash to the sky. The 2,475 metre-high Mt. Sinabung is under an alert status, a local volcanology agency was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency. Also Read - Volcano That Spews Blue Lava? Mesmerising Sight of Indonesia's Kawah Ijen Volcano at Night Will Leave You in Awe of Nature Once More

In case of rains of ash, locals were expected to wear face masks outdoors to reduce health impacts, the agency said in a statement, adding that residents were also expected to keep unpolluted water and clean up their house roofs from thick volcanic ash to avoid possible collapses.

Watch videos:

Mount Sinabung #Volcano in Sumatra, #Indonesia, has erupted. The volcano #Sinabung erupted today on the island of #Sumatra. A massive column was spewed 5000 meters high of ash and smoke. And you thought 2020 was over. pic.twitter.com/vkmDR2MV3l — Bintang Wirayasa (@bintangwirayasa) August 10, 2020

BREAKING – The large volcanic mount Sinabung has erupted in north #Sumatra, #Indonesia. Massive plumes of ash and smoke are rising from the #volcano into the sky. pic.twitter.com/pEWqsIIJbI — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 10, 2020

Mount Sinabung in northern Sumatra, Indonesia erupted this morning for the second time in three days spewing a giant ash cloud 3.1 miles into the sky from the peak of the volcano…looks like 2020 has no plans of letting up https://t.co/kbdWCltITN pic.twitter.com/difpcmDNa4 — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) August 10, 2020

The agency also called on people who live by rivers whose upstream in the volcano to remain cautious of possible hot and cool lava flowing to the rivers.

Mt. Sinabung erupted for the first time on Saturday, when the volcano spewed a column of volcanic ash up to two km high.

Sixteen people were killed and thousands of others were forced to flee home when it erupted in 2014.

Sinabung is one of the 129 active volcanoes in Indonesia, a vast-archipelagic nation home to over 17,500 islands.