Indore: As they say, hard work and determination always pays off and the fruit of those labours are often sweet. One such story is of a labourer’s daughter in Indore who was gifted a flat by the municipal corporation as a reward for securing first division in Class 10 examinations. Also Read - From Real to Reel: Bihar's Jyoti Kumari Who Cycled 1200 Km With Injured Father to Star in a Film Based on Her Journey

Bharti Khandekar, who scored 68 per cent in Class X examination, used to live on the footpath with her family and was gifted a 1 BHK flat by the Indore Municipal Corporation.

After receiving the gift, she thanked the administration for the house, and also for making her future education free. “I thank my parents for encouraging me. We didn’t have a house to live in, we were staying on footpath,” said Bharti.

As for the future course of her studies, Bharti aspires to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS), officer. She gave the credit of her success to her parents and also thanked her teachers and mentors.

“I secured 68 per cent in Class X. The credit of my success goes to my parents who worked hard to send me school. I am happy. I want to become an IAS officer.”

I aspire to become an IAS officer. I would like to thank the administration for gifting me this house and making my further education free: Bharti Khandekar #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/YtJUTL0lzM — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

She is among three children of Dashrath Khandekar who works as a daily wage labourer. Khandekar never went to school and working hard to ensure their children are not bereaved of education.

After they got a new house, her father Dashrath’s happiness knows no bounds and told ANI, ””My wife and I are daily wage labourers. My daughter passed Class X. I want her to become an officer. I have two sons also. We used to live on a footpath. We were gifted house as my daughter passed the examination with good marks.”

