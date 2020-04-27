The video of the incident which has gone viral on social media shows the high-end expensive car being stopped by the members of the Municipal Safety Committee. After stopping his car by the roadside, the man was seen coming out of the vehicle and trying to show his curfew pass to the volunteer, however, the stick-wielding volunteer forced the man to do sit-ups.
The volunteer also asked the man if “he was ashamed to wear a mask while driving?” To this, the man replied that the mask was in his pocket.
The man identified as Sanskar Daryani, who is son of an Indore-based industrialist, claimed he had a curfew pass to move around in the area to distribute food to the needy people.
“I showed them my pass but they verbally abused me and asked me to do sit-ups. I tried to talk to them but they didn’t listen. I then followed their orders. They filmed it, cracked jokes and then asked me to leave,” he added.
Indore, with the highest number of coronavirus positive patients in Madhya Pradesh, has so far seen a total of 1,085 infected individuals. At least 57 people have lost their lives to the virus that has claimed over 820 lives in India so far.