Indore: A 20-year-old man who was out on the streets driving a luxury Porsche car without wearing mask on Sunday, was made to sit-ups on the road as punishment by a group of local volunteers in Indore.

The video of the incident which has gone viral on social media shows the high-end expensive car being stopped by the members of the Municipal Safety Committee. After stopping his car by the roadside, the man was seen coming out of the vehicle and trying to show his curfew pass to the volunteer, however, the stick-wielding volunteer forced the man to do sit-ups.

The volunteer also asked the man if “he was ashamed to wear a mask while driving?” To this, the man replied that the mask was in his pocket.

The man identified as Sanskar Daryani, who is son of an Indore-based industrialist, claimed he had a curfew pass to move around in the area to distribute food to the needy people.